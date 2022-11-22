NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Pacers’ Myles Turner

Sitting at 7-10 with several quality wins under their belt, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already proven they’re on the up-and-up.

But with no real path towards contention this season, general manager Sam Presti is likely looking, at least one more time, towards the NBA Draft to improve the team. And for that reason, continuing to lean on young player development is the current strategy for OKC.

That’s where Indiana center Myles Turner factors in.

With a waning defense that started off hot, Oklahoma City is in dire need of an interior upgrade. While no. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren will be inserted into the lineup next year, he may function better as a roving, shot-blocking power forward. Turner, at 6-foot-11, could offer OKC an extremely versatile list of lineups to move forward with for the foreseeable future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button