NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they’re on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency.

After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to be shaken up if things don’t turn around.

If that happens, one team that could step in is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’ve got a couple of Veterans that could help Brooklyn get back on track.

One of these veterans is Kenrich Williams, who has a ton of value as it relates to winning. In fact, during the last two trade deadlines he was a player that contenders around the league attempted to trade for. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to make an impact and also does things that help beyond the box score.

