NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Send Center Depth to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder clearly need center depth after the injury of Chet Holmgren. It would make sense for them to take a low risk chance on a guy that could be traded for relatively cheap and start immediately.

One name that might fit this criteria is Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven. The Thunder front office is already familiar with the Turkish big, who was on a training camp deal in Oklahoma City once upon a time.

Last season with the Heat, the 7-footer produced 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in just 12.6 minutes per contest. With Miami having a center rotation of Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon, Yurtseven will likely be in a very small role once again this season.

