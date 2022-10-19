NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing

While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking about the NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it.

After snagging three Lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster its team with one more high-level addition in 2023.

Luckily for general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder, the 2023 NBA Draft has exactly what the team needs: wings.

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sport’s most recent mock draft has Oklahoma City selecting Overtime Elite wing Amen Thompson with the No. 3 pick overall.

