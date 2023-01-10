NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Grab Hyper Athletic Wing

The 2023 NBA Draft is chock full of all kinds of archetypes that are certain to have general manager Sam Presti and co. excited. One of which is hyper-athletic wings in potential Lottery players like the Thompson twins, as well as Villanova’svCam Whitmore.

In CBS’ most recent mock by Kyle Boone, Oklahoma City selects Ausar Thompson No. 6 overalls. Ausar is a Consensus lower-rated prospect than his brother, Amen, but still very much a Talented wing out of the Overtime Elite.

At 6-foot-7, Ausar, along with his brother Amen, has some of the most raw athletic ability ever seen in the likes of the NBA Draft.

Most importantly for OKC, Ausar has played primarily off-ball alongside his twin brother, something he’d very much be doing on the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey-led Thunder squad.

Ausar has better shooting numbers and is overall the better defensive prospect between the two, making him a better fit for the Thunder overall. His shooting numbers aren’t great, but his athleticism might be too tantalizing to pass up for a team without much of it.

Alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey and eventually Chet Holmgren, Ausar would be a Threat to cut, slash and, potentially down the line, shoot, all while functioning as a potential tertiary playmaker with his quick burst, elite speed and fine handling.

His playmaking and passing ability don’t yet rival that of his brother’s, but there’s legitimate signs he might not be as far off as draft analysts think, making him a potential high floor, high ceiling selection for Oklahoma City.

