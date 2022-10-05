NBA Mock Draft 2023: ESPN projects 4 Kentucky Wildcats to Celtics, Pels and more

With Big Blue Madness right around the corner, it’s almost time for the start of the college basketball season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are once again slated to have a national title-contending team that features elite freshman alongside some talented veteran players. It also figures to have more players selected than we saw in 2022 with just TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe hearing their names called on draft night.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony released his updated projection for the 2023 NBA Draft, and to start the season, he has four Cats slated to be taken in the two-round draft.

Leading the way is Cason Wallace at 13th overall heading to the New Orleans Pelicans. He is then followed by Chris Livingston at 27th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies, Oscar Tshiebwe 39th to the Denver Nuggets, and Daimion Collins 42nd to the Boston Celtics.

The big name not listed is Jacob Toppin. After an impressive Bahamas tour this summer, it would be a shock not to see him work his way up draft boards, but currently Scouts must be taking a wait and see approach from the Talented forward.

The Cats will start off their season with an exhibition against Missouri Western State on October 30th. The regular season will open up with Howard University on November 7th.

Should be fun to watch where these players end up on draft boards after the first few weeks of the season.

2023 mock draft update on ESPN, including a preview of the Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson matchups, Amen Thompson Emerging as a potential No. 1 pick candidate, GG Jackson’s mock debut and early observations about the international draft class.https://t.co/aseJZi1vSK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 4, 2022

