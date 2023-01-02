NBA Misses another call on Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning attempt

NBA Misses call on another DeRozan game-winning attempt Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Chicago Bulls were on the wrong end of a missed call late in Saturday’s 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report for the contest, Caris LeVert should have been called for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan’s floater with 2.6 seconds to play that had the potential to put the Bulls ahead by one. It was the only missed call in the final two minutes of regulation.

“LeVert makes contact with DeRozan’s left arm, which affects the release of his jump shot attempt,” the report reads.

Interestingly, neither DeRozan nor Bulls Coach Billy Donovan even hinted at the possibility of a missed call when asked multiple times about the play after the game. Donovan instead highlighted that the action did not materialize as it was drawn up in the team’s prior timeout, while DeRozan conceded he “broke off the play” based on a live read he made but added he was content with the shot he got off.

“I felt like (it was) a clean look,” he said. “Got there, felt like it was on line. Felt good. Felt good. I got it there. I didn’t feel like anybody’s in front of me, I got it over the guys, got it to the rim, it was on line, just rimmed out.”

If the sting of a close game swinging on a missed no-call feels familiar to Bulls fans, there is a reason.

This is the second time this season that DeRozan was denied the opportunity to win a game with free throws by way of a missed no-call. The first came in the Bulls’ 102-100 loss to the Wizards on Oct. 21, when the Last Two Minute Report determined DeRozan was fouled on a potentially game-winning 3-point attempt.

But so is life when living on the edge. Nineteen of the Bulls’ 36 games this season have been within a five-point margin with five minutes or less to play in the fourth quarter. They now own a 7-12 record in such contests.

The silver lining is that the Bulls have an immediate chance for Redemption when they visit the Cavaliers for a rematch on Monday. Cleveland is 2-0 against the Bulls so far this season.

