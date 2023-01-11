NBA Midseason Media Survey: OKC Thunder results

The NBA released its midseason media survey on Tuesday, as several teams crossed or are on the verge of crossing the official halfway mark of their 82-game regular season.

One team that reached this threshold on Tuesday was the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23), who played their 41st game in a loss to the Miami Heat on TNT.

The survey includes 30 participants, which is broken down to at least one local reporter in each market. For cities with multiple teams like Los Angeles and New York, they were given two votes.

Let’s take a look at where the Thunder were included in the survey results.

SGA No. 2 is who is on track to win Most Improved Player

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Who is on track to win the Kia Most Improved Player award?

1. Lauri Markkanen, Utah – 53%

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 33%

T-3. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana – 7%

T-3. Anfernee Simons, Portland – 7%

SGA receives votes for who is on track to win Clutch Player of the Year

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 47%

2. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento – 13%

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn 10%

» Also receiving votes: Damian Lillard, Portland; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Jayson Tatum, Boston; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland; Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn

SGA receives votes for best shooting guard

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

1. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland – 62%

2. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 17%

T-3. Jaylen Brown, Boston – 7%

T-3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; And Morant, Memphis

Mark Daigneault receives votes for best ATO head coach

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Which Coach draws up the best ATOs (after timeout plays)?

1. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 21%

T-2. Rick Carlisle, Indiana – 10%

T-2. Jason Kidd, Dallas – 10%

T-2.Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 10%

T-2. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 10%

» Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Taylor Jenkins, Memphis; Nick Nurse, Toronto; Gregg Popovich, San Antonio; Monty Williams, Phoenix

Story continues

SGA No. 2 for most underrated player

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Who is the most underrated player in the league?

1. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana – 13%

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 10%

T-3. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee – 7%

T-3. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento – 7%

OKC receives votes for most promising young core

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Which team has the most promising young core?

1. Memphis – 43%

2. Orlando – 20%

3. New Orleans -17%

4. Cleveland -10%

» Also receiving votes: Oklahoma CityBoston

Chet Holmgren receives votes for best all-around rookie in five years

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Which rookie will be the best all-around player in five years?

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando – 73%

2. Benedict Mathurin, Indiana – 10%

3. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City; Jaden Ivey, Detroit; Shaedon Sharpe, Portland.

Story Originally appeared on Thunder Wire