NBA media day live updates: Hawks, Wizards kick off as training Camps begin

The last time LA Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank spoke, it was on the night of the NBA Draft and Kawhi Leonard was the main topic of conversation. Back then, Frank was not ready to declare that Leonard was cleared for five-on-five work.

Fast forward to Thursday, approximately five days before the start of Clippers training camp in Las Vegas and four days before Clippers media day, and Frank provided the necessary update: Kawhi Leonard has been cleared.

“Kawhi is all about one thing,” Frank said Thursday. “A lot of encouraging news. Organization, we know what the big picture is. We know what our goal is. And we will be very cautious and take a methodical approach.”

If there was another word besides approach that Frank repeated often when talking about Leonard, it was “cautious.” Yes, Leonard is cleared for five-on-five work, but the team is “very cautious in the approach.” And that’s the way it should be. After all, as Frank describes, Leonard is a unique athlete.

“You’re not just rehabbing a knee, you’re rehabbing the entire body,” Frank said, describing Leonard’s diligent rehab that certainly has left Leonard looking as swole as ever.

Photo: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY