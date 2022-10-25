NBA media day 2022 live updates: Kevin Durant explains trade request, Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook and more

Along the lines of Russell Westbrook’s future, general manager Rob Pelinka was asked if he could guarantee that Westbrook will start and end the season as a Laker.

Pelinka avoided answering the question directly, instead explaining that the Lakers are always looking to upgrade their roster and find players that best fit Coach Darvin Ham’s vision. The non-answer was something of an answer. The Lakers will continue to try to find a Westbrook deal that improves the team.

Pelinka then clarified that the Lakers are willing to use one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the right trade package.

Here’s Pelinka’s full response.

“I think our job as a front office — led by myself and other great basketball Minds that help, Jesse Buss, Joey Buss, Kurt Rambis — we work closely with Darvin every day to make sure we have a team with players on it that reflect his mentality,” Pelinka said. “And with that, for any player on our team, you have to always be evaluating the roster. A great friend once said, ‘Job’s never finished. Job’s not done.’ And we know that. So if we have to continue to upgrade our roster throughout the season, we will. That’s what the trade deadline is for and other things.

“But Russell Westbrook is a great part of our team. He’s a person with high character, high work ethic, one of the greats to ever play the game. And I think Coach Ham is gonna bring another level out of him that we didn’t see last year. I see a relationship forming between Russ and Coach of trust and confidence. And I think that opens him up to say some of the things he shared yesterday.

“And in terms of — you ask questions about trades, one thing that needs to be made clear is a lot of speculation: Will the Lakers trade their picks? Will they not trade their picks? Let me be abundantly clear: We have one of the greatest players in LeBron James to ever play the game, and he committed to us on a long-term contract, a three-year contract. So of course, we will do everything we can, Picks included to make deals to give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. They are committed to our organization. That’s gotta be a bilateral commitment, and it’s there.

“But let me be also clear, that you also have to understand the CBA and the Ted Stepien rule, which teams can’t trade all of their Picks every year. You can only trade every other year, as everybody in the room knows, 2025 most likely we still owe a pick in the Anthony Davis trade. So then if you include the 2027 pick and 2029 pick, all your Picks are gone. You have one shot to make a trade with multiple picks. So if you make that trade, and I’m not talking about one particular player on our team, but it has to be the right one. You only get one shot to do it. So we’re being very thoughtful around the decision on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster. And again I started the question by saying we are committed to doing everything we can to put the best team around LeBron as long as it’s a smart trade, because of the limitations caused by the Stepien rule and the implications of that.”

