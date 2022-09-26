NBA Media Day 2022: Best Moments from around the league

NBA Media Week tipped off over the weekend with the Wizards, Hawks, Bucks and Defending Champion Warriors — all teams competing Overseas in preseason NBA Global Games — holding their Media Days.

The rest of the league returns on Monday with live coverage starting on NBA TV at 11 am ET.

> Full Schedule: NBA Media Days 2022

Here are some of the best moments, portraits, interviews and more from NBA Media Day 2022.

“I’m just Messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.” Jimmy speaks on his offseason hair styles. 🤣#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/5cDFBFadhB — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

“It was amazing. It was so nice being in the gym and working out and getting shots up.” Klay speaks on having a normal offseason.#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/4D2LyHRe5i — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2022

Steph talks about what it means to wear the Bill Russell No. 6 patches.#NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/vLipcKq3dZ — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2022

Giannis’ press conference Jokes will officially start at the NBA Global Games in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/u9qUDuwNb7 — NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2022

Threw our guy @jcollins20_ a birthday party at Media Day 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LcM8ZO404z — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) September 24, 2022