NBA & McCAFFREYS HOLIDAY PARADE 2022

NBA & McCAFFREYS 2022 HOLIDAY PARADE

Sunday December 4, 2022 ~ 2:00 pm

The annual Holiday Parade continues the magical experience for the whole community to enjoy. The Parade promptly kicks off at 2:00pm from South State Street at the Stocking Works. It then continues north to Washington Avenue and makes a left turn, then turns right onto Sycamore Street. The Parade concludes at the corner of Sycamore Street and Durham Road.

If you are attending the parade, please arrive early. Parking will be limited, and with road closures and motorists can expect delays.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS:

BEGINNING AT 12:00 PM

NO PARKING ON SOUTH STATE STREET FROM PENN STREET TO WASHINGTON AVENUE (NO EXCEPTIONS)

NO PARKING ON NORTH SYCAMORE STREET FROM WASHINGTON AVENUE TO DURHAM ROAD

ANYONE PARKED IN THE NEWTOWN BOROUGH MUNICIPAL PARKING LOTS CAN ONLY EXIT VIA CENTER AVENUE AND TRAVEL WEST TOWARD SYCAMORE STREET

ROAD CLOSURES:

BEGINNING AT 1:20 PM

SOUTH STATE STREET FROM BARCLAY STREET TO GREENE STREET

WASHINGTON AVENUE FROM CHANCELLOR STREET TO SYCAMORE STREET

NORTH SYCAMORE STREET FROM WASHINGTON AVENUE TO DURHAM ROAD

JEFFERSON STREET BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED

WASHINGTON AVENUE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED

CENTER AVENUE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED AT THE START OF THE PARADE

IF YOU ARE ATTENDING ANY EVENTS AT THE NEWTOWN THEATRE, NORTH STATE STREET AT JEFFERSON STREET WILL BE OPEN FOR LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY!

For more information visit:

https://www.newtownba.org/event/mccaffreys-food-markets-holiday-parade/