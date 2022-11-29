NBA & McCAFFREYS HOLIDAY PARADE 2022
NBA & McCAFFREYS 2022 HOLIDAY PARADE
Sunday December 4, 2022 ~ 2:00 pm
The annual Holiday Parade continues the magical experience for the whole community to enjoy. The Parade promptly kicks off at 2:00pm from South State Street at the Stocking Works. It then continues north to Washington Avenue and makes a left turn, then turns right onto Sycamore Street. The Parade concludes at the corner of Sycamore Street and Durham Road.
If you are attending the parade, please arrive early. Parking will be limited, and with road closures and motorists can expect delays.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS:
BEGINNING AT 12:00 PM
- NO PARKING ON SOUTH STATE STREET FROM PENN STREET TO WASHINGTON AVENUE (NO EXCEPTIONS)
- NO PARKING ON NORTH SYCAMORE STREET FROM WASHINGTON AVENUE TO DURHAM ROAD
ANYONE PARKED IN THE NEWTOWN BOROUGH MUNICIPAL PARKING LOTS CAN ONLY EXIT VIA CENTER AVENUE AND TRAVEL WEST TOWARD SYCAMORE STREET
ROAD CLOSURES:
BEGINNING AT 1:20 PM
- SOUTH STATE STREET FROM BARCLAY STREET TO GREENE STREET
- WASHINGTON AVENUE FROM CHANCELLOR STREET TO SYCAMORE STREET
- NORTH SYCAMORE STREET FROM WASHINGTON AVENUE TO DURHAM ROAD
- JEFFERSON STREET BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED
- WASHINGTON AVENUE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED
- CENTER AVENUE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED AT THE START OF THE PARADE
IF YOU ARE ATTENDING ANY EVENTS AT THE NEWTOWN THEATRE, NORTH STATE STREET AT JEFFERSON STREET WILL BE OPEN FOR LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY!
For more information visit:
https://www.newtownba.org/event/mccaffreys-food-markets-holiday-parade/