NBA mascots ranked from worst to best
The summer is in the rear-view and October has officially marked the return of NBA basketball. Players and coaches are back in the team facilities, shoes are squeaking on the hardwood and basketballs are flying around 15,000-seat arenas as I type this.
More importantly, mascots are back!
As the season kicks off next week, it will be back to try to make each of the 82-plus games even more entertaining for fans. But today, none of that matters. We’re about to get real superficial as we take a look at each mascot and rank their appearance from worst to first.
Enjoy!
What is this?
Many fans adore this mascot, but I just can’t get into it. At all.
The word to describe Burnie is ‘random.’
Nothing to get excited about. Yawn.
I get the whole ‘Lion King’ concept. Still, very mediocre.
Basic. Good vibes around Minnesota for the T’Wolves, though.
In a league full of cool mascots, this one doesn’t stand out at all.
Scary as heck, in true grizzly bear form.
The name is better than the costume. C-level mascot.
I’m really not sure if I like this or hate it.
It’s…fine.
Hey, a unique one! Bonus points for being one of a kind.
Much better than Moon Dog. I actually kind of dig this mascot.
Not the greatest execution, but iconic nonetheless.
Franklin just fits the vibe of the arena. At least, from my seat he does.
Clutch City likes the bear and so do I.
Now, we’re getting to the good stuff. A good-looking costume that actually matches the team name.
You throw some Jordans on your feet and you automatically get a little boost. Otherwise, a decent design but nothing special.
Yeah, this is pretty sweet. From the colors to the head, Champ deserves some flowers.
When I see Go, I always feel like I’m watching a Geico commercial from back in the day with one of those cavemen. This really shouldn’t be the Suns’ mascot, but at the same time, it is has to be
Somehow, this Condor has become one of the most recognizable in the NBA, even though it has nothing to do with a Clipper or the city of Los Angeles.
I can’t lie, this goofy thing is actually pretty cool.
Rocky is elite and is compensated as such.
The dinosaur mascot has evolved over time but remains iconic in every way.
The Coyote doesn’t get the credit it deserves! I’m here to show respect for one of the best mascots we’ve ever seen.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
.