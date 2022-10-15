NBA mascots ranked from worst to best

The summer is in the rear-view and October has officially marked the return of NBA basketball. Players and coaches are back in the team facilities, shoes are squeaking on the hardwood and basketballs are flying around 15,000-seat arenas as I type this.

More importantly, mascots are back!

As the season kicks off next week, it will be back to try to make each of the 82-plus games even more entertaining for fans. But today, none of that matters. We’re about to get real superficial as we take a look at each mascot and rank their appearance from worst to first.

Enjoy!