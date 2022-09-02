NBA Makes Major Change to Overtime Rules in G League

Overtime in the G League this season will be a race to seven points.

The schedule for the G League’s 22nd year was released Thursday, with the 50-game slate—an 18-game Showcase Cup to start the year, then a 32-game regular season—scheduled for Nov. 4 to March 25. The Playoffs begin on March 28.

And the league is making some changes, with a switch to a “target score” ending for its overtime games among the most significant. The first team to score seven points in the OT period wins, and that extra session will be untimed.

The G League set seven points as the overtime target because it wanted to ensure the extra period lasts longer than two possessions.

