NBA live streams: How to watch 2022-23 games for free on NBA League Pass

The 2022-23 NBA season could be one of the most unpredictable campaigns in recent memory.

After winning their fourth Championship in the past eight seasons, the Warriors will be facing some tough competition in the Western Conference as they attempt to defend their title. The Clippers, Grizzlies, Nuggets and Suns are among the contenders looking to take down Golden State.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are hoping to bounce back after coming up just short in their pursuit of the franchise’s 18th championship. The road back to the NBA Finals will be full of challengers, including the Bucks, Heat, Nets and 76ers.

With so many intriguing storylines around the league, there will be games worth watching every night. There will be the usual national TV broadcasts, of course, but cord-cutters won’t be left in the dark when it comes to catching NBA action.

How to watch 2022-23 games on NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass allows basketball fans to stream games for every team in the league. (There are some blackout restrictions.)

The streaming service offers a few different packages, but you can give NBA League Pass a test run on a free seven-day trial before making a full commitment.

Here are the pricing options for the 2022-23 season:

Subscription Monthly Season League Pass $14.99 $99.99 League Pass Premium $19.99 $129.99 Team Pass $13.99 $89.99

What you get with each NBA League Pass subscription

League Pass: You are able to stream live games with commercials on one device at a time.

You are able to stream live games with commercials on one device at a time. League Pass Premium: You are able to stream live games without commercials on two devices simultaneously.

You are able to stream live games without commercials on two devices simultaneously. Team Pass: You are able to stream live games for your favorite team.

You can find more information on each subscription HERE.

NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season

NBA teams will play the usual 82-game slate for the 2022-23 campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2022-23 NBA calendar:

regular season: October 18, 2022-April 9, 2023

October 18, 2022-April 9, 2023 All-Star break: February 17-22, 2023

February 17-22, 2023 Play-In Tournament: April 11-14, 2023

April 11-14, 2023 NBA Playoffs: April 15-June 18, 2023 (latest possible NBA Finals game)

April 15-June 18, 2023 (latest possible NBA Finals game) NBA Draft: June 22, 2023

The schedule below includes the first regular-season game for every NBA team.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) National TV 76ers vs. Celtics 7:30 p.m TNT Lakers vs. Warriors 10 p.m TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) National TV Magic vs. Pistons 7 p.m — Wizards vs. Pacers 7 p.m — Rockets vs. Hawks 7:30 p.m — Pelicans vs. Nets 7:30 p.m — Bulls vs. Heat 7:30 p.m — Cavaliers vs. Raptors 7:30 p.m — Knicks vs. Grizzlies 7:30 p.m ESPN Thunder vs. Timberwolves 8 p.m — Hornets vs. Spurs 8 p.m — Nuggets vs. Jazz 9 p.m — Mavericks vs. Suns 10 p.m ESPN Trail Blazers vs. Kings 10 p.m —

Thursday, Oct. 20