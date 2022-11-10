NBA Legends who didn’t get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year

Not every NBA superstar comes out firing right away (so fret not, Houston Rockets fans who own a whole lot of stock in Jabari Smith right now).

In fact, there are various players one could classify as Legends who didn’t even get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year throughout league history, as you’re about to see for yourself.

Recent example? Giannis Antetokounmpowho put up 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds as a rookie.

Older examples? How about Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant?

Below, check out our full list of NBA Legends who did not get one vote for Rookie of the Year after their Inaugural campaigns.