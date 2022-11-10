NBA Legends who didn’t get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year
Not every NBA superstar comes out firing right away (so fret not, Houston Rockets fans who own a whole lot of stock in Jabari Smith right now).
In fact, there are various players one could classify as Legends who didn’t even get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year throughout league history, as you’re about to see for yourself.
Recent example? Giannis Antetokounmpowho put up 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds as a rookie.
Older examples? How about Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant?
Below, check out our full list of NBA Legends who did not get one vote for Rookie of the Year after their Inaugural campaigns.
Winner: Michael Carter-Williams (104 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Victor Oladipo (16)
Winner: Pau Gasol (117 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Richard Jefferson (three)
Winner: Vince Carter (113 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Jason Williams (three)
Winner: Tim Duncan (113 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Keith Van Horn (three)
Winner: Allen Iverson (44 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Stephon Marbury (35)
Winner: Derrick Coleman (69 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Lionel Simmons (22)
Winner: Mark Jackson (77 first-place votes)
Runner-ups: Greg Anderson, Winston Garland and Kenny Smith (One)
Winner: Chuck Person (68 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Ron Harper (10)
Winner: Michael Jordan (57.5 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Hakeem Olajuwon (20.5)
Winner: Ralph Sampson (76 first-place votes)
Winner: Terry Cummings (60 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Clark Kellogg (11)
Winner: Buck Williams (33 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Kelly Tripucka (22)
Winner: Adrian Dantley (44 first-place votes)
Runner-up: John Lucas (eight)
Winner: Jamal Wilkes (7.6 votes)
Runner-up: John Drew (5.1)
Winner: Artis Gilmore (30 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Dan Issel (seven)
