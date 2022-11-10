NBA Legends who didn’t get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year

Not every NBA superstar comes out firing right away (so fret not, Houston Rockets fans who own a whole lot of stock in Jabari Smith right now).

In fact, there are various players one could classify as Legends who didn’t even get a single first-place vote for Rookie of the Year throughout league history, as you’re about to see for yourself.

Recent example? Giannis Antetokounmpowho put up 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds as a rookie.

Older examples? How about Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant?

Below, check out our full list of NBA Legends who did not get one vote for Rookie of the Year after their Inaugural campaigns.

Winner: Michael Carter-Williams (104 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Victor Oladipo (16)

Otto Greule/Getty Images

Winner: Pau Gasol (117 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Richard Jefferson (three)

PAUL BUCK/AFP via Getty Images

Winner: Vince Carter (113 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Jason Williams (three)

Winner: Tim Duncan (113 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Keith Van Horn (three)

HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images

Winner: Allen Iverson (44 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Stephon Marbury (35)

CHRIS BERNACCHI/AFP via Getty Images

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sport/Getty Images

Winner: Derrick Coleman (69 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Lionel Simmons (22)

Winner: Mark Jackson (77 first-place votes)
Runner-ups: Greg Anderson, Winston Garland and Kenny Smith (One)

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Winner: Chuck Person (68 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Ron Harper (10)

Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Winner: Michael Jordan (57.5 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Hakeem Olajuwon (20.5)

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Mike Powell/Getty Images

Winner: Ralph Sampson (76 first-place votes)

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Winner: Terry Cummings (60 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Clark Kellogg (11)

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Winner: Buck Williams (33 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Kelly Tripucka (22)

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Winner: Adrian Dantley (44 first-place votes)
Runner-up: John Lucas (eight)

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Vernon Biever/NBAE via Getty Images

Winner: Jamal Wilkes (7.6 votes)
Runner-up: John Drew (5.1)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Artis Gilmore (30 first-place votes)
Runner-up: Dan Issel (seven)

