NBA legends’ sons square off Tonight in HS hoops game

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony came into the NBA as part of the Stellar 2003 draft class. While their most-famous Classmate Dwayne Wade retired back in 2019, both LeBron and Melo are still playing – currently for the 11-15 Lakers. Tomorrow night they’ll be facing the league-best 21-6 Celtics, but tonight the teammates can watch their sons play each other in a high school basketball game.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

LeBron’s son Bronny James plays for Powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.), which has started the season 6-1. Bronny (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is a combo guard who is ranked No. 43 in the class of 2023 and is one of the top recruits in the nation who has yet to commit to a college program. James has nine reported offers, but no clear favorite has emerged as of yet.

Meanwhile, Melo’s son Kiyan Anthony is at Christ the King Regional (NY), currently 2-1. Kiyan (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) is a four-star Sophomore who’s ranked No. 14 among shooting guards in his class and No. 3 in the state. Anthony already has offers from five colleges, including one from Penny Hardaway’s Memphis program.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 11:30 pm Eastern time.

More high school hoops stories

2022-2023 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase schedule

The top 25 girls basketball recruits in the class of 2023

Story Originally appeared on High School Sports