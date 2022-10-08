NBA Legends share Suns stories at Colangelo’s Hall of Fame golf event

Family reunions are all about sharing hilarious and sobering stories about how the past shapes the future.

Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo’s 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park on Friday was more than just a Charity tournament.

It was a tremendous lesson from nearly 30 players among the NBA’s Pantheon dating back to the 1960s discussing anecdotes with each other, their golf teammates for the event, and media members about the league before it became the global conglomerate it is today.

Hearing these Hall of Famers tell stories about their personal lives, careers, and the Suns during the event was like watching an NBA documentary film live on the green.

October 7, 2022; Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo speaks at his 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame's Awards luncheon at the Wigwam Hotel in Litchfield Park.

“When I tell you it’s the best experience, it’s like a family reunion because I get to talk to players that played against, some older than others, and we just exchange stories, laugh and just reminisce about the good times,” former Suns center Steven Hunter said about being at the event for his third time.

Younger Retired players such as Arizona Wildcats Legend and former NBA guard Mike Bibby admitted he still becomes somewhat star struck playing golf with his predecessors such as Gary Payton, whose team won the event as they shot -55.

“Some of these guys I never got to meet, maybe see them in passing, but you’re in awe still,” Bibby said. “You see Gary Payton out here, Rick Barry, all the way down the line. It’s just good to be around this.”

