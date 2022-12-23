The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame has officially announced its Nominees for the Class of 2023.

The NBA has announced a list of star-studded Legends that have become first-time candidates. The players include long-time Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki, Miami Heat staple Dwyane Wade, Lakers Pau Gasol and Spurs’ Tony Parker. Chauncey Billups who played between 2000 to 2013, was also nominated once again.

Players have to go through a three-step election process to make it to the cut-down list of finalists, set to be released on February 17, 2023, at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The official Hall’s Class of 2023 will be announced on April 1, 2023, at the NCAA Final Four Weekend in Houston where the next step will be the enshrinement held on August 12 in Springfield.

The basketball professionals mentioned above are some of the greatest to play the game. Nowitzki was crucial in his team’s 2011 NBA Championship title and was an All-Star 14 times. Wade has won the Championships three times and was considered a part of Miami’s “Big Three” alongside Chris Bosh and LeBron James. Pau Gasol has been a long-time teammate of the late Kobe Bryant and won two rings with the Lakers. Parker is en Rout to complete the Spurs’ trinity, Presumed to join Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili in the ranks. Parker was a part of four of San Antonio’s five NBA Championships and made the All-Star team six times.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the Hall of Fame Finalists in February.

In other sports news, Mat Ishbia is set to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Robert Sarver.