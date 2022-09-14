NBA Legend who Beat LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the Finals, Breaks Silence on $104 Million Knicks Star: “I Know Mark Cuban Doesn’t Like This”

A new NBA start is in the making. Jalen Brunson exits the Dallas Mavericks to join the Knicks. The 26-year-old signed a $104 million deal with the New York Knicks. As it’s hard for a Coach to see a young star depart a team, Jason Kidd, the head Coach of the Mavs and one of the Greatest point guards in NBA history, spoke up about Jalen’s contract with the Knicks and expressed his happiness for Jalen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As a coach, Jason has his own way of encouraging his players and bringing the best out of them, and the netizens appreciate it.

Jason Kidd Cites His Role in Jalen’s Contract With New York

The Hall of Famer is happy about Jalen’s deal. For the head coach, the $104 million Jalen contract is more essential. Kidd’s recent appearance in the All The Smoke podcast broke his silence and said, “The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid. They helped us. I know Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid.”

Kidd remembered how JB came in and said, “He is impressive.” Kidd further added, “Jb listened and good things happened to him”. Jason, as a coach, always promotes his players to go out and perform. The Coach gave JB several chances, and he made the best of them by performing brilliantly.

DIVE DEEPER

“I Did Pretty Much Everything MJ Did”: LeBron James Emulated the NBA GOAT to Perfection But Admitted He Could Never Become Him

Jalen took care of the offense and helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the Playoffs after an 11-year wait. In return, Kidd helped the young star get the deal with the New York Knicks.

Kidd Is a Coach With Unique Methods.

In the same interview, Kidd continued by saying that on the first day of training camp, he asks each player what they want. “Everyone wants shots. Everyone wants minutes. But that’s not the truth. They want to get paid and want to play.” Kidd expressed his thoughts. He said he can help his players with that. In return, all he wants is for them to trust, communicate, and play hard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You can’t constantly be in one of the NBA’s 30 companies. You’ve to be moving in order to grow and improve. The Mavs’ head coach will undoubtedly help his players with this. Kidd even mentioned that the owner of the Mavs, Mark Cuban, doesn’t like this. At the end of the day, Kidd just wants the players to be successful.

Watch This Story: MOST LAUGHABLE CHOKES THE NBA HAS EVER SEEN HEAT VS MAVERICKS, KNICKS VS PACERS & MORE

All the Mavs fans are not happy with the signing, but we can see the fans appreciating their coach’s intentions. Do tell us your thoughts in the comment section.