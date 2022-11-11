NBA Legend Vince Carter to Join Orlando Magic Broadcast: NBA Tracker

NOV 11 VINSANITY ON THE MAGIC BROADCAST

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer and central Florida native Vince Carter is coming back to Orlando. Not to play, but rather to join the Bally Sports Florida broadcast.

Carter, who played with the Magic from 2009-10, was traded to the Phoenix Suns after playing 97 games with the franchise. Carter will be on the call with David Steele and Jeff Turner for select games this season.

The first one comes tonight against the Suns. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 6:30 with a 7:00 tip.

