NBA Legend Reportedly Dating Transgender Actress Daniielle Alexis ▷ SportsBrief.com

Former Basketball player Lamar Odom appears to have found love after his marriage with Khloé Kardashian ended

The LA Lakers icon is said to be dating Australian transgender actress Daniielle Alexis

Despite not making their relationship status clear, Odom and Alexis were recently spotted together looking cozy

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom is reportedly dating transgender actress, Daniielle Alexis, after breaking up with his wife Khloe Kardashian.

The 42-year-old American basketball player was a Vital member of the LA Lakers team that triumphed in the NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010.

A year later, he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Aussie transgender actress Daniielle Alexis cosied-up to Lamar Odom (both pictured) in car selfie she shared to Instagram. Credit: @daniielalexis

Source: Twitter

Between 2009 and 2016, Odom was famously married to Khloé Kardashian and he made several appearances on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

But Marca is now reporting that ex-Miami Heat star has been hanging out with his new lover Alexis.

Odom and Alexis, however, are yet to comment on the fast-growing reports about their love affair.

Are Lamar Odom and Danielle Alexis actually dating?

The news of the basketball legend and the Australian star dating comes after their photo went viral last month.

The picture was first posted by Alexis on social media with the pair sitting inside a car looking romantic with a touching caption:

“One of the most beautiful humans I’ve met.”

Lamar was quick to reply in the comments section with red love hearts and an emoji face with love heart eyes.

Soon after Alexis’ post on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis from the duo’s followers.

“You guys are fantastic together!” one fan commented.

“You deserve the whole world and more!!! I’m so incredibly happy for you, my best friend,” another fan wrote.

Who is Danielle Alexis?

Alexis is a popular Australian transgender actress, who gained recognition for her wonderful display in the series, Wentworth.

Eventually, she became a key figure for the LGBTQIA+ community in her home country and the United States.

According to sportskeeda, Alexis is currently the first Australian-born trans woman residing and working in the film and television industry in Los Angeles.

She is well known for her advocacy for pushing transgender stories on the screen.

Source: Sports Brief News