NBA Legend Magic Johnson in Detroit for holiday food giveaway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of families walked away with food and personal care items after a holiday giveaway on the city’s east side.

Saturday morning, NBA Legend Earvin Magic Johnson teamed up with General Motors to sponsor a food giveaway at Second Ebenezer Church.

“It’s a tough time for people not only here in Detroit but all around the country and so to come home to be able to bless these Incredible families who are in need right now makes me feel good but at the same time sad that so many people are hurting,” said Johnson.

Each family was provided a box that included shelf-stable food, turkeys, ham and more. Families were also able to score coats, personal care items and children’s books.

More than 80 volunteers helped to make the giveaway possible, packing up the boxes and handing them out to families as they drove up. Several volunteers were General Motors employees.

“I want to help people. I want people to be happy,” said Volunteer Ava Roby. “I know it’s been a hard couple of years since the Pandemic and people need help.”

General Motors says this day has been in the works since August 2021.

“At GM, we want to be the most inclusive company out there and we believe in giving back to our community where we live and we work and we’re right down the road,” said a representative from General Motors.

GM estimated around 800 families were able to be served.

“It’s always a blessing for me to come home and try to make a difference,” said Johnson.