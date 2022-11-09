NBA Legend LeBron James Once Revealed How He Tried To Hid His Son’s Love For Video Games As A Secret But…

There are times when a father has several hopes for his son and wishes to make him just as good as they are. And sometimes a father knows his son’s strengths and wants him to be better at his own thing. But it seems that LeBron James has experienced both of those now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This was something very recent when last year only, LeBron James’ Elder son Bronnie James was featured in a popular magazine. This was a turning point for LeBron James when he realized that although his son is really amazing at basketball, his actual destiny might lie somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James reveals his son’s love for video games

While in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show last year in July, NBA star LeBron James when guest host Arsenio Hall said, “You have a son, who’s younger than you, who’s now on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but it’s not about basketball.” To which LeBron James, in a very proud manner, said, “OFoh, it’s not about basketball.”

Later NBA star LeBron James said, “My son is there [pointing at the front cover displayed on the screen] with…the football player in Arizona, as well as Colin Murray and the whole FaZe clan. Bronny plays video games all day, and I mean he loves basketball, he plays basketball [and] loves being a big brother to his little brother [Bryce Maximus James] and sister [Zhuri James], but video games are his thing. And he’s excited about it.”

This was also because of the fact that LeBron James and his children show some real potential in basketball and thus his son Bronny and Bryce even prove this on many occasions.

What did LeBron do when his Bronny got featured on the cover?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After explaining Bronny’s love for video games, LeBron further explained how he tried to hide his son’s love for gaming, but eventually failed in the task. They said “I tried to keep the secret as long as I could because when he got on the cover I was like, you know, I was younger than you. Right?”

He then continued explaining how Bronny proved him wrong by saying, “Then he did some research…[and] he was like dad ‘no you were actually six months older than me and now I’m the youngest guy in the household.'”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Kareem vs LeBron beef? What did the Lakers Legend say about LeBron James?

What do you think about this father-son bond? Let us know in the comments below.