NBA Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ex-Wife

Shaq shaking hands with a fan.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: NBA Analyst Shaquille O’Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with People, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal admitted his faults as a husband.

He shares five children with his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, whom he said he didn’t treat well enough. “I was a d—head,” he said during the interview. “You don’t know how good you got something until it’s gone.”

