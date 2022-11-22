NBA Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ex-Wife

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: NBA Analyst Shaquille O’Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with People, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal admitted his faults as a husband.

He shares five children with his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, whom he said he didn’t treat well enough. “I was a d—head,” he said during the interview. “You don’t know how good you got something until it’s gone.”

While he didn’t treat Henderson the way he should have, he knows his life changed once his children were born.

Via People:

“As soon as I saw my children’s faces, I could transform,” he said. “You come home, and they don’t care about any of that. Forty points? It’s ‘Hey, Daddy!’ Two points? ‘Hey, Daddy!’ “

Shaq also opened up on his generosity off the court.

“One, it’s the right thing to do. It’s what I was taught,” he explained. “And two, that could be me. That was my parents and me back in the day — them trying to give me things they couldn’t afford. I’ve got plenty of money now.”

Shaq knows he isn’t perfect, but he’s done more good than bad lately.