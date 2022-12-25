NBA Legend Believes LA Clippers Can Make NBA Finals

The LA Clippers haven’t quite started the season to the expectations that many in the NBA have had for them, but Paul Pierce still believes the team is capable of making the NBA Finals – depending on Kawhi Leonard’s health.

Pierce spoke with Kevin Garnett on KG Certified where they discussed Kawhi Leonard’s health and the potential future of the Clippers.

“I think it’s just taking him time to get him into his rhythm,” Paul Pierce said. “He missed a whole year and a half of basketball. People, when they see you they expect you to play at a level when they’ve last seen you. It don’t work like that. Guys gotta recover, they gotta get a rhythm, they gotta get a feel back, you’re playing against the best in the world.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button