NBA Legend Believes LA Clippers Can Make NBA Finals

The LA Clippers haven’t quite started the season to the expectations that many in the NBA have had for them, but Paul Pierce still believes the team is capable of making the NBA Finals – depending on Kawhi Leonard’s health.

Pierce spoke with Kevin Garnett on KG Certified where they discussed Kawhi Leonard’s health and the potential future of the Clippers.

“I think it’s just taking him time to get him into his rhythm,” Paul Pierce said. “He missed a whole year and a half of basketball. People, when they see you they expect you to play at a level when they’ve last seen you. It don’t work like that. Guys gotta recover, they gotta get a rhythm, they gotta get a feel back, you’re playing against the best in the world.”

Even though the Clippers aren’t the best team in the western conference right now, Pierce believes they still can be if Kawhi Leonard is fully healthy.

“Kawhi at his best, and I’ve seen this the other night against the Celtics,” Pierce said. “Kawhi at his best is a dangerous team for the Los Angeles Clippers. I don’t know what to think of the Clippers yet, but when you look at their roster, they’re probably the Deepest team in the league. When you look at the names they got, the depth they got, the star power, they got coaching. They’ve got everything, it’s just we ain’t seen it all put together yet. If Kawhi is gonna be at his best come playoff time, the Clippers could be the best team in the west.”

The entire LA Clippers team is an x-factor in the western conference. They could very easily be a huge disappointment, but they could also very easily be in the NBA Finals.