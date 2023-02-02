NBA LeBron James Plans To Play A Few More Years

LeBron James has squashed any Rumors of retiring from the NBA soon at the post-New York Knicks interview.

Known to be one of the greatest players to be in the league, James has proven time and time again that he wants his longevity to be a part of his legacy. At 38 years old, the player is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. James is set to hold the NBA’s all-time scoring record in about three games. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. This year, James entered the season with 37,062 points and currently sits just 89 points away from the league record, as of writing. In regards to Chasing the title, James said in a post-game interview,

“It’s not getting heavier. I’m going to do it. I mean, it’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. It’s not heavy. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years. So I’m going to do it, it’s not heavy at all.”

Showing no signs of stopping, James has revealed that he is looking forward to staying in the NBA for a few more seasons. In the past, he has been especially vocal about playing in the NBA with his son Bronny. At this point, it appears that the retirement conversation is tabled until Bronny enters the league.

LeBron James is Chasing the NBA’s all-time scoring record: “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.” pic.twitter.com/kIPmDFwF0F — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 1, 2023

In case you missed it, Tom Brady has officially retired, for good this time.