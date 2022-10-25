NBA League Pass app ‘MEDIA_ERR_DECODE’ error on PS5

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on October 24, 2022) follows:

The NBA offers the most watched and popular basketball competitions. Millions of people follow their favorite teams day after day until they meet the champion.

There are multiple ways to access NBA games. One of the most popular ways is through the NBA League Pass.

The service allows you to access not only live basketball games, but you also have game replays, highlights, stats and more.

However, currently many NBA League Pass users on PS5 consoles are unable to load matches due to ‘MEDIA_ERR_DECODE’ error in the app.

NBA League Pass ‘MEDIA_ERR_DECODE’ error on PS5

According to multiple reports, the NBA League Pass app’s ‘MEDIA_ERR_DECODE’ error prevents PS5 users from enjoying any game. The error message appears every time they try to watch a match.

MEDIA_ERROR_DECODE I bought the Championship edition of 2K23 for the league pass and I received my code and used it and whenever I go to watch a game this happens. Has this happened to anyone else? Does anyone know how to fix it? It’s been happening for the last 3 nights now

Every time I try and load a game I get the following error: “error, reason: media_err_decode, detail: media failed to decode, player: mitmovin, version 8.92.0”. Is PS5 going to actually be supported?

The issue appears to be occurring only on PS5 consoles. Reports indicate that the games can be loaded from the NBA League Pass mobile app without any problem.

NBA League Pass App PS5 Anyone else getting this error trying to watch league pass games on the PS5 app? I can cast the games from my phone but I’d like to be able to use the PS5 app

Issue acknowledged

The NBA League Pass support team is already aware of the issue and working on a fix. However, there is still no ETA for everything to work normally again.

We are sorry you are having issues with the app on your PS5. We are aware of this and actively working towards a fix. Please DM us for additional assistance. Thank you

We will update this story once new events related to the matter arise.

Update 1 (October 25, 2022)

11:54 am (IST): In a recent acknowledgment, NBA support says that they are working to fix this issue as soon as possible. However, they still haven’t provided any ETA for the same.

We are aware of the issue currently affecting users and are working to resolve it ASAP; we appreciate your patience. Thank you. (Source)

