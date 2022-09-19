NBA Launchpad Program Accepting Applications for Second Round

Rezzil’s first VR product was in soccer. BetterGuards’ CEO has said his own injuries in that same sport inspired his vision. Nextiles started with an arm sleeve for baseball pitchers. Uplift Labs began its motion capture with baseball and golf.

Those four companies were all part of the first cohort of NBA Launchpad — a tech development program that is now soliciting applications for its second edition — who have all steered their products towards the particular demands of a new sport.

“They’re getting traction. Teams are going to be some of the first customers for their basketball product, so that’s a major success for the program—just getting access to high quality technology to our teams and making sure they’re building for basketball and not some other sport,” says Tom Ryan, the NBA’s basketball technology and innovation lead.

The first cohort of NBA Launchpad included: Rezzil, BetterGuards, Nextiles and Uplift Labs.

When Launchpad debuted last year, it outlined five categories for submissions around performance or health and wellness. This new round, however, is crowdsourcing ideas around both the sport itself and fan engagement.

There three court-centric categories are:

Soft Tissue Injury Prevention and Recovery

Healthy Playing Habits in Youth Basketball

Disrupting the Game

The three fan-based priority areas are:

Game Production and Viewing Experience

In-Seat Experience

Sports Betting Experience

Ryan shies away from specific labels such as Accelerator or incubator because the program is purposefully bespoke. The NBA might accept companies that have moved beyond a Series A funding round, or they might opt ​​for a Ph.D. student who has an idea and no company yet. This time, though, the league is going to be a bit more mindful of the commercial potential as well as the strategic. There is no automatic equity stake like in traditional Accelerator programs, but the NBA did choose to Invest in Nextiles last spring.

The league plans to be deeply engaged in the R&D and testing protocols for the technologies, considering prospects on the size of the problem it’s addressing and the possible impact on the outcome.

“A core design element of Launchpad is stuff that’s a little higher risk, but the payoff could be big enough that it’s worth being taken on,” Ryan said.

The NHL held a technology showcase last spring that focused on the fan experience, with a large emphasis on the fans in the venue. That’s a similar track being taken by the NBA with its In-Seat Experience category, which is purposefully open-ended for consideration of everything such as an app that helps with logistics (such as mobile ordering) or with engagement (such as AR). The NBA’s Team Marketing & Business Operations (TMBO) group will oversee the selection and projects for that category.

“A lot of the investment has gone into at-home experiences, your media experiences and then also things in venues that aren’t at your seat, right? How do you avoid waiting times? How do you get to your seat faster? How do you have a better digital ticketing experience?” Ryan says. “We think this one’s a little bit unique in that, once you do get to your seat, how is that end-to-end experience just better?”

The Disrupting the Game category was inspired by the wide array of use cases the NBA has found for the Nextiles IP, a smart textile that can measure force and assess biomechanics. It didn’t neatly fit into any predefined priority area a year ago but was too intriguing to pass up.

“We just wanted to figure out a way to work with them,” Ryan says. “So we want to leave that one open and just say, is it something that’s affecting player health? Is it Talent ID? Is it officiating? That one can go a lot of different angles. But we just wanted to have one that was open . We didn’t want entrepreneurs to see only two tracks on the basketball side and say, ‘It’s not a fit for me.'”

Uplift Labs, one of the four companies selected to participate in the Launchpad, created 3D motion capture for mobile devices.

The other two basketball tracks, Ryan acknowledges, “are under the same macro-theme of having our players play more games in the NBA and be available.” Soft tissue injuries account for more than 50% of missed games by NBA players.

“We do think there’s a lot of innovation in this space, and a lot of it’s been in healthcare to date,” Ryan says. “And it hasn’t really trickled through to sport—some of it has—but is there a way just to shine a light on that and get some of those healthcare breakthroughs to really scale a little bit more to elite sports?”

The healthy playing Habits category seeks to mitigate fatigue and build a better foundation of wellness and performance.

“There’s just a lot of overuse and early specialization in the youth basketball space, and I think we’ve seen some interesting ways to tackle this,” he says. “But I don’t think that the NBA is really putting our brand name behind a technology to help with it.”

Selected companies will undertake a six-month R&D program within the league’s ecosystem—anywhere from Jr. NBA to G League or the parent league—and then make a Demo Day presentation at Summer League.