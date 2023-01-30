NBA Last 2 Minute Report shows Celtics hurt by more calls than Lakers in overtime win

The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Sunday the clear missed call on Jayson Tatum as he fouled LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in Boston’s dramatic overtime win over the Lakers. However, there were two other missed calls that favored the Lakers in the closing moments of regulation and overtime according to the report.

A breakdown of the missed plays included

—A missed Offensive foul call on Anthony Davis with 32 seconds remaining in regulation. Officials determined Davis pushed Brown into Dennis Schroder at the beginning of Schroder’s drive. Patrick Beverley ended up dunking in a putback on this play to give the Lakers the lead.

—The missed foul call by Jayson Tatum on Lebron James with 1.8 seconds left in regulation. James would have been awarded two free throws in a tie game if the play was called correctly.

—A missed defensive foul on Russell Westbrook for fouling Tatum with 1:37 remaining in overtime. Westbrook fouled Tatum while he attempted to set a pick.

Despite the controversy, the Celtics went on to win the game 125-121 in overtime and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Lakers sounded off in the aftermath of the missed foul call at the end of regulation postgame.

“It’s challenging. Very challenging,” James said. “I don’t get it. I don’t get it. I’m attacking the paint just as much as any of the other guys in this league that’s shooting double-digit free throws a night. I don’t get it; I don’t understand it.”

The Lakers return to action on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets while the Celtics host the Nets on Wednesday night at TD Garden.