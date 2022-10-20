NBA Jerseys: Which NBA teams have classic uniforms for the 2022-23 season?

When it comes to fashion and culture, it’s quite often the case that we see trends repeating themselves. On some occasions that can be a bad thing and on others, it can be the hottest ticket in town as seen with the NBA’s new classic jerseys

What teams Unveiled classic jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA Season?

Although we’ve now seen teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs with brand new jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA regular season, it’s the retro jerseys of other teams in the league that have been turning heads. Indeed, who doesn’t love a throwback to the good old days, which is exactly what a number of the NBA’s teams have done this year. From nostalgic nods to the eras of present-day Hall of Famers to just downright cool takes on yesteryear’s jerseys, there are some interesting classic jerseys now available from a variety of teams. Join us for a look at who they are and what their Classic Edition uniforms look like for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors

Although it may surprise you, it wasn’t that long ago that the Warriors were actually one of the worst teams in the NBA. That’s right, before the likes of Step Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors constantly struggled. Consider for a moment that their first playoff appearance came in 2013. With that said, the franchise is taking it back to the time of the famous “Run TMC” trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. Take a look for yourself:

Classic Edition | Golden State Warriors Here is a HQ version of the Warriors’ new “Classic Edition” to be worn next season. pic.twitter.com/OWdhWEgL1Q — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) June 8, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers

Known as the “land of 10,000 lakes,” Minnesota was actually the original home of the Lakers before they moved to Los Angeles in 1960. Needless to say, there is nobody today who associates the Lakers with their former home, but it’s worth noting their tribute to their roots with this Class Edition jersey. While it may be less striking than their iconic yellow or purple uniforms, it still maintains a certain sleekness and if we’re honest, a touch of UCLA.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks return to purple, is perhaps one of the more curious entries on the list because to be frank, the color was worn during a difficult time for the franchise. Indeed, this was before the days of Giannis when playoff appearances were sparse and if they did occur, they were short lived. With that in mind, it does strike us as a little strange that the team would throw it back to such an era when they are smack dab in the middle of being one of the best teams in the league.

Houston Rockets

Like the aforementioned Lakers, the Rockets also had a different home in earlier times. Although most won’t know it, San Diego (1967-1971) was actually where the team was based and with that, one can see the clear tribute being paid. What’s interesting here, is the fact that while the jerseys are ‘old’ they will actually seem completely new because of the drastic departure from the iconic red that fans are accustomed to seeing in the team’s uniforms normally.

San Antonio Spurs

This season will mark the 50th anniversary of the Spurs, which makes for a perfect time to have a Classic Edition uniform. On the other hand, that’s probably going to be the only highlight for San Antonio this season, as they recently traded star Dejounte Murray and essentially set to tank. Yet, they can look forward to the NBA Draft Lottery as they will surely be high up on the list of teams set to participate. As for the uniform itself, it appears to be a direct nod to the one worn during the late ’70s and early ’80s when George “The Iceman” Gervin was the star of San Antonio’s show.

Miami Heat

As with the Bucks above, the Heat have seemingly taken the decision to pay tribute to a time before they were a team to be reckoned with. With clear sentiment being given to their 1988-89 uniform – the year they became an expansion team – the Heat have gone back to a moment in their history which most would consider forgettable, but you’ve got to love that classic simplicity. Regardless of the nuance involved, we’d say we were excited to see Jimmy Butler and co. wearing these uniforms this coming season.

Washington Wizards

Although they aren’t the crazy gold uniforms that the Wizards once wore, diehard fans will quickly recognize Washington’s Classic Edition uniforms as representative of those chaotic years, when JaVale McGee, Nick Young, and Andray Blatche were on the roster. It’ll be interesting to see Bradley Beal and Co. wearing these jerseys as they look to improve on what has otherwise been a relatively subdued performance in recent seasons.

Phoenix Suns

Another team with an anniversary to celebrate, the Suns will mark their 30th year with a return to the hugely popular ’90s uniforms. Surely, you can remember the likes of Charles Barkley, Danny Ainge and Kevin Johnson taking is Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in their famous purple uniforms. Indeed, it’s likely that very series in the NBA Finals of 1993 when they fell to Chicago, that has imprinted these uniforms on our Minds for all time.

Brooklyn Nets

If there is one player that comes to mind with the Nets’ return to the stars and stripes, it’s got to be Dr. J himself. Those days, were of course before the franchise moved to Brooklyn, but the look remains as iconic as ever. The only question that remains is can the Nets get their act together and play as good as they will surely look in this throwback to the Glory days.

Detroit Pistons

Remember when everybody mocked the Pistons teal uniforms back in the mid ’90s? Well, they are back and to be fair, they look good. This of course, was the time when Duke Legend Grant Hill was the leader of a Detroit team that was beginning to find its feet. Now that the Pistons can boast one of the best young cores in the league, with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, we’re guessing they’re going to be winning while looking sharp doing it.