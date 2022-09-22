NBA is loaded with big threes: Where do Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert rank?

The hype train is full stream ahead as the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to open training camp on Tuesday and now there is talk that the Timberwolves are entering the season with the best big three in the NBA.

That sounds crazy, but on paper it’s legitimate with Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and budding superstar Anthony Edwards. In fact, the Timberwolves are the only team in the NBA with three players in the top 25 of ESPN’s best 100 player rankings.

Edwards checks in at No. 25, Gobert ranks 18th and Towns is 13th. D’Angelo Russell also made the top 100, but he’s ranked 93rd, representing a 30-place drop from where he was in the same rankings a year ago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button