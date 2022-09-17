NBA Insiders Say Russell Westbrook Could Come Off The Bench After Lakers Signed Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has had a tough year with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is no doubt that he was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court. His inefficiency and lack of off-ball ability made him perform poorly next to LeBron James, who is a high-usage player.

.

