NBA Insiders Say Russell Westbrook Could Come Off The Bench After Lakers Signed Dennis Schroder

Russell Westbrook has had a tough year with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is no doubt that he was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court. His inefficiency and lack of off-ball ability made him perform poorly next to LeBron James, who is a high-usage player.

There have been some suggestions that the Los Angeles Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook. However, it is likely that the team is also preparing for the possibility that Russell Westbrook is still on the team during the first game of the season.

Russell Westbrook Could Become A Bench Player

There have been moments last season when the idea of ​​Russell Westbrook coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers was floated. At one point, it was revealed that there were several members of the organization that were pushing Frank Vogel to bring the point guard in with the second unit.

Recently, NBA insiders Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic have revealed that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is “being strongly considered” by the team. Obviously, there’s a chance that he could end up proving himself worthy of a starting spot, but it’s clear that the Lakers are at least looking into the possibility of Russell Westbrook being a bench player.

Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered. At a minimum, it seems clear Westbrook will have to outplay new addition Patrick Beverley and Schröder if he’s going to retain his starting role. As with most lineup constructions ahead of training camp and the season, it remains a very fluid situation. But sources say first-year head Coach Darvin Ham, with the full backing of the organization, is ready and willing to make whatever difficult rotation decisions might lie ahead in the interest of team success.

If Russell Westbrook comes off the bench, he could potentially end up thriving in a sixth-man role for the Los Angeles Lakers. His scoring and playmaking abilities could uplift the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench unit and make life easier for all the other rotational players on the roster.

However, it is unclear if Russell Westbrook would be willing to accept such a small role on the Los Angeles Lakers. It was recently reported that Russell Westbrook is open to a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and wants to go to a destination that wants the old, ball-dominant version of himself. It is obvious that the point guard still likes playing a high-usage role. Hopefully, though, we see Russell Westbrook have a Fantastic year next season, whether it is with the Los Angeles Lakers or otherwise.