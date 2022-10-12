NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It’s Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: “It’s Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He’s Around.”

draymond green players

Draymond Green has always been known as a physical and aggressive player in terms of his defensive playstyle, and there’s no doubt that he’s known as a player that does the dirty work on the court for the Golden State Warriors. He is also a player that is regarded as hotheaded, and some of that was on display during a recent incident with Jordan Poole, where he ended up punching the young guard in the face.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button