NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List

A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in the league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list.

Miami has been a winning organization for almost all of the 21st century. The Heat have made six NBA Finals Appearances in the past 16 years, taking home titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Orlando, on the other hand, has struggled to find a team identity since the departure of Dwight Howard, who led the team to one of its two Finals Appearances in 2009.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button