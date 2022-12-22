NBA Insiders Believe Hawks Could Trade Trae Young

Major League Baseball isn’t the only professional sports league with winter meetings. Currently, executives from every NBA team are in Las Vegas for the league’s annual G League Winter Showcase.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher ReportRival executives believe All-NBA point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a Rookie max extension to request a trade if the situation does not improve with the Atlanta Hawks.

