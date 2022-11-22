NBA Insiders Believe Atlanta Hawks Will Dump More Salary

The Atlanta Hawks fell to 10-7 after a disappointing road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Once again, a lack of outside shooting threw a wrench in the once-prolific offense.

Last year, Atlanta ranked second in Offensive rating and three-point percentage. However, in July, the team made the shocking decision to trade their best outside shooter. Kevin Huerter was fresh off a career-high 38.9% three-point percentage when he experienced his “welcome to the NBA moment.”

It was a move that a former Hawks Reporter said: “Didn’t come from the front office.” For everyone paying attention, trading Huerter to the Sacramento Kings was clearly a cost-cutting measure to avoid the luxury tax.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button