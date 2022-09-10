NBA Insider Zach Lowe Reveals The Lakers’ Staring Five This Season: Russell Westbrook And Kendrick Nunn Expected To Join LeBron James And Anthony Davis As Starters

Credit: Fadeaway World

After a strange and chaotic summer in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the new season ahead, which is now only a few weeks from the beginning.

But after failing to land Kyrie Irving or really make any significant changes to the roster, fans and experts around the league are questioning if the Purple and Gold are doomed for another abysmal campaign.

The jury is obviously still out on that one, but we do know what lineup head Coach Darvin Ham plans to put out to open and close games. Both Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn are projected to be included.

Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And Damien Jones Will Shape Out The Lakers’ Starting Lineup

This season is a big one for LA LeBron is another year older, Davis’ health is intact, and fans are getting restless after two years of failure. It is important for the Lakers to succeed this season, and who they decide to start games with could have a major impact on their performance.

(via Zach Lowe):

“So, based on what I’ve heard, my Prediction for what will be the starting five, not what should, but what will, is Russ, [Kendrick] Nunn, and the Nunn buzz…there’s a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it,” Lowe said. “Russ, Nunn, LeBron [James]AD (Anthony Davis) and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center, and I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media.”

With the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, there was a lot of speculation that the Lakers could end up bringing Westbrook off the bench. While he is obviously a better player (at least, on paper) than Beverley, he hasn’t been the best fit alongside LeBron and AD and swapping him out for a guy who knows his role could be beneficial to the team.

For now, however, Davin Ham is keeping his stock in Westbrook and plans to utilize his game to the fullest extent.

With the training camp right around the corner, Ham recently spoke about many things in an interview. One of them was about including Russ in the team amid Rumors of him getting traded. “Everything has been clear and up front between him and I,” said Ham on his relationship with Russ. “He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can’t wait to succeed with him.”

Needless to say, only time will tell how this all plays out. The last time we saw this team, it looked like they were on the verge of a complete and total collapse.

Now, they are trying their best to minimize the Fallout and make the best of their situation.