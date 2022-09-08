NBA Insider Talks About The Western Conference Toughness

The NBA is never an easy league to play in and there are always a series of very intense challenges that greet every team each season.

But some years seem harder than others.

While last year was no walk in the park for most teams, the upcoming 2022-23 season looks to be even more cutthroat and difficult due to the return of several star players and some notable changes to the league.

The NBA Western Conference playoff race last season was that test where your teacher gives you points for putting your name at the top. This year, health willing, it’s going to be 100 questions, all short answers. Incredibly important to not let winnable games slip away pic.twitter.com/73vo4sjBry — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 8, 2022

The Western Conference is going to be especially Tricky this year and some teams that have legitimate superstars will not be able to make the cut.

NBA Analyst Trevor Lane summed things up perfectly:

Lane isn’t wrong – the West is about to get hot.

So, who is least likely to make it into the playoffs?

Best In The West

It was wild to see LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers not even make the play-in tournament last season.

However, don’t be surprised if we see that again in the new year because the West is going to be even harder.

There are plenty of reasons for that, but the biggest is the return of Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

His emergence, along with a healthy Paul George and John Wall coming to LA, makes that team all the more powerful.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is back up north in Portland and the Memphis Grizzlies are now huge competitors too.

Oh, and don’t forget that Zion Williamson is back with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yes, the Western Conference is going to be a battle royale this year.

No matter who you are rooting for, you have to admit you’re looking forward to the fireworks.