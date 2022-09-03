NBA Insider Suggests A Prime Free Agent For The Celtics

The Boston Celtics are suddenly having to deal with a very troubling problem.

They had their plans all laid out for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season and had made a few choice changes that could greatly improve their roster.

Take Danilo Gallinari, for example.

He was a player who was set to improve the team’s record, spread his expertise to the young pros on the squad, and get them back to the Finals.

But now Gallinari is injured with a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire season.

So, what do the Celtics do?

NBA Writer Keith Smith has an idea: “I’d sign Carmelo Anthony. Replaces a lot of what Boston loses without Gallo out. Doesn’t cost anything like a trade would, and it’s the cheapest free agent option,” Smith said on Twitter.

He added: “Of course, Melo would want to sign with Boston and who knows where that stands at the moment?”

Anthony is a free agent who could be signed by another team – will that team be the Celtics.

Carmelo As A Celtic

Just the other day, there were rumors that Boston was interested in signing Anthony to a contract.

At the time, people thought it was just the Celtics trying to add a few finishing touches to their lineup.

But perhaps the team already suspected that Gallinari was out and they were making plans.

The Celtics truly would be smart to make a move on Anthony: the proven veteran player still produces on the floor and has the same sort of shooting skill and experience that Gallinari does.

Boston is trying to rebound from this shocking loss – Anthony could help them do that.