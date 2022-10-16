NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers once again seem primed to achieve great things as they come into the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations. The Clippers have a great starting five, headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and while that itself makes them a dangerous team, it is their depth that is truly terrifying for the rest of the league.

You’ve got Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Norman Powell all coming off the bench, which is crazy. A few of those would be starters on a lot of teams in the NBA and they were going to be joined by Reggie Jackson or John Wall, depending on who the Clippers opted for as their starter.

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers

Wall joined the Clippers this offseason after he and the Rockets came to a contract buyout agreement. He was supposed to be the elite playmaker that this team has lacked in recent times and while it looked like Wall would get the starting gig right away, it seems that isn’t the case. NBA Insider Chris Haynes is reporting that it will be Jackson who gets the starting role to open up the season.