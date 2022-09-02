NBA Insider speculates over Kevin Durant’s future with Nets, says GMs across NBA are waiting for the right opportunity to acquire 2X Finals MVP

The tension between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is far from over, according to a new report. The report also said that Rival general managers are patiently waiting to swoop in after things get heated again.

Durant requested a trade on June 30 despite having four years left on his contract. All attempts to trade him proved futile, even after he gave a “me or Sean Marks and Steve Nash” ultimatum.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and Coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

A few days ago, KD rescinded his request and agreed to run it back with the Nets. Kyrie Irving, who was also being pursued by the LA Lakers, will likely play out the last year of his contract in Brooklyn.

However, new information has come to light. FOX sportswriter Ric Bucher reported that several league executives doubt that there is calm in Brooklyn. An executive strongly believes a move might happen during the trade deadline, depending on how the team starts.

“I think the Nets simply told him, ‘There’s not a deal we’re happy with, and we’re not just going to give you away.’ I think he’ll still get moved by the trade deadline if it doesn’t go well. That may have even been part of the deal, a soft agreement that they’ll move him if it’s not working.”

Another Eastern Conference executive is looking forward to it, hoping that both Irving and Durant request to be traded.

“I think it’s temporary, based on whether they win or lose. Those two (Durant and Irving) will start Barking and want to get out of there.

“I don’t want to put my best offer out there now when I’m calling them. I want them to call us. The second time around, if KD says, ‘Get me the (expletive) out of here,’ that’s when they’ll be calling. That’s when I want to be a buyer.”

The Nets made contact with several teams to discuss a trade, but none were willing to match the organization’s lofty demands. While teams were willing to jump at the opportunity to secure KD, none were ready to part with their young stars or draft capital.

The Brooklyn Nets could contend for the 2023 title with Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant high-fives Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets.

Things have not gone smoothly for the Nets since Kevin Durant joined in 2019. It has been one unfortunate incident after the other, hampering their chances of winning a title.

The Nets put together one of the most Lethal Offensive trios in league history, but that did not yield any benefit. In the one year James Harden played alongside KD and Irving, the Nets exited the Playoffs in the conference semifinals.

With Durant, the Nets should be automatic contenders. They also have one of the most efficient shooting lineups among all the teams in the league. If Coach Steve Nash plays Ben Simmons at center, per Brian Windhorst’s suggestion, Brooklyn could have four elite perimeter shooters in its starting lineup.

However the season plays out, this could be the last hoorah for the duo with the Nets. Irving is entering the final year of his contract, and KD could demand another trade if they don’t have a successful season.