NBA Insider Says Milwaukee Bucks are Team to Watch for Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have approximately two weeks to finally rid themselves of Jae Crowder, something they’ve been trying to do since last summer after reportedly telling him that Cam Johnson would become the starter.

The two sides agreed to an excused absence away from the team as Phoenix has tried for months to find a trade partner. Some opportunities the Suns have passed on, while others have fallen through for various reasons.

However the cookie crumbled, Crowder remains with Phoenix and time is ticking for general manager James Jones to make a move.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the Milwaukee Bucks are a team to watch as the trade deadline inches closer:

“But I think for Jae Crowder, who has been unhappy in Phoenix, hasn’t played at all this season [and] didn’t like the role they had planned for him … One team that’s remained is Milwaukee, and they have looked to find a third team along with Phoenix to see if there’s a way they can get Crowder to the Bucks. I think they’ll continue to Canvas the market to do that. Keep watching Milwaukee with Jae Crowder, but Mat Ishbia will ultimately be able to make that decision as the incoming Suns owner ahead of that Feb. 9 trade deadline.”

Yesterday, a report from ESPN revealed that the league was expected to finally approve the sale of the team in enough time to allow Ishbia to make a move before the deadline.

The Bucks have been a fairly consistent team in the pursuit of Crowder, who is in the final year of his deal. Perhaps Milwaukee feels more inclined to make a move with Bobby Portis suffering a sprained MCL recently.

Yet Crowder was always a possibility for contending teams thanks to his three-and-D role that saw him help multiple teams (Miami in 2020, Phoenix in 2021) to the NBA Finals.