NBA Insider Says Milwaukee Bucks are Team to Watch for Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have approximately two weeks to finally rid themselves of Jae Crowder, something they’ve been trying to do since last summer after reportedly telling him that Cam Johnson would become the starter.

The two sides agreed to an excused absence away from the team as Phoenix has tried for months to find a trade partner. Some opportunities the Suns have passed on, while others have fallen through for various reasons.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button