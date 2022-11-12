NBA Insider says Miami Heat’s run is done: ‘I think they’re gonna be a play-in team’

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a very slow start in the 2022-23 NBA season, and famed sports pundit Bill Simmons believes that the Heat’s run of being one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference might be done.

In fact, Simmons went so far as to predict that the Heat will have to go through the play-in tournament if they want to get a playoff spot this season.

“Miami might be dead,” they said. “That run might be done. The 2020 Finals, almost making the Finals last year. … They don’t have a lot of options for the regular season. I think they’re going to be a play-in team.”

It’s important to mention that Simmons is, of course, partially famous for being an insatiable Homer for the Boston Celtics. For that reason, it’s not that much of a shock to hear him talk down on the Heat.

However, it is impossible to deny that the product on the floor for Miami has been lackluster up to this point in the season. This Heat are just 5-7 and have not looked like the team that was one win away from the NBA Finals last season.

Still, things are starting to turn around a bit for Miami. After starting 2-5 on the season, the Heat are now 3-2 in their last five games. Things are trending in the right direction in the win column, and Miami is just two games back from .500.

Despite the positive trend, the current roster certainly leaves something to be desired. Although the Heat tried to be players in the trade market this past summer, nothing materialized.

The biggest decision the Heat have made regarding their roster recently was signing Tyler Herro to a big extension. The returns on that decision so far have been mostly positive.

Herro is having a strong fourth season in the league. In 10 starts, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.8 percent from the field and a solid 37.5 percent from deep.

Perhaps the biggest issue the Heat are facing right now is the hole at the power forward position. Losing PJ Tucker in the offseason has had a major impact on what the Heat can do on both sides of the floor.

If the Heat end up making a move prior to this season’s trade deadline, it may be one aimed at Solving that issue. Whether or not that allows the Heat to be free of a play-in tournament appearance remains to be seen.

The team will once again host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, with the game scheduled to tip off at 8 pm EST.



