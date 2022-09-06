NBA Insider Says Lakers Are “Strongly Against” Sending Russell Westbrook Home If They Can’t Trade Him

Bill Simmons Says If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, It Could End His NBA Career:

Russell Westbrook had a tough season with the Los Angeles Lakers, often struggling as the No. 3 options behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He has been known as a high-usage player throughout his career, and it is easy to see why Westbrook was a bad fit for the Lakers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button