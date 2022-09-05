NBA Insider Reveals That The New York Knicks Did Not Want To Offer RJ Barrett A Longtime Extension

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks this offseason have been on a wild ride. After a disappointing season where they didn’t even make it to the play-in tournament, the Knicks were expected to make a big move in the offseason. With the Utah Jazz willing to ship away their superstars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks had the perfect chance to add a superstar to their squad.

Perhaps one of the favorites to acquire D-Mitch, there were multiple reports which suggested that the Knicks were ready to go all in for the superstar guard. But to everyone’s shock, Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Knicks only have a big extension for RJ Barrett’s contract to show for this offseason.

Insider Reveals New York Knicks Had No Plans To Sign RJ Barrett For A Lengthy Extension

After missing out on Mitchell, the Knicks announced that they had extended RJ Barrett to a 4-year contract worth a reported $120 million. While signing a 22-year-old to a 4-year contract isn’t much of a surprise, according to the latest reports, the Knicks were not planning to extend Barrett’s contract.

According to NBA Insider David Aldridge, the Knicks were not convinced that the shooting guard was worth the extension.

“It’s weird, the RJ Barrett piece. I had heard pretty strongly earlier in the summer that the Knicks weren’t actually all that convinced Barrett was worth a big extension and their priority was holding onto Quentin Grimes – whom this front office, of course , took late in the first round last year.”

” (And, of course, this front office did not draft Barrett.) Well, they held onto Barrett and Grimes, and now they need to find another target for all of those future firsts.”

The Knicks have had a howler of an offseason so far. While they might not be planning to extend Barrett’s contract, his extension might be the only positive for the Knicks. With players like Grimes and Barrett, the Knicks will be hoping that their young stars can develop this season.

Given that Barrett’s contract is easily tradable as well, if he develops into a Fringe All-Star as well, acquiring a superstar would rather be easier in the future. What do you think about the Knicks’ decision?

