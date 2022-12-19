NBA Insider Reveals Shocking News on Bulls, And Their Plans For DeMar DeRozan Along With Others

This season has been the Greatest one in Chicago Bulls’ history by a long, long stretch. As of the time of writing the franchise stands just 11th in the East, with a record of 11-18. That isn’t even a .500 record. And it belongs to a team that is trying to win now.

To add to this franchise’s sorrows, the team’s best point guard Lonzo Ball’s knee just refuses to recover. And so, while the man was initially guaranteed to return later this season, even that possibility has been thrown into some serious doubt.

So… what now?

That is something the Bulls’ front office has been asking themselves an awful lot in recent weeks. And now, as per an NBA insider, they might have just hit upon the most extreme answer imaginable.

Chicago Bulls are exploring the possibility of a rebuild

It appears that the Bulls’ front office has finally seen enough. And perhaps it isn’t a bad idea at all. But, why are they finally doing it?

Well, here is what an NBA Insider had to say on the matter, as per Fastbreak on Fan Nation.

“This is the most competitive we have seen in the East in a long time and Chicago just doesn’t have enough to compete with some of these new teams rising up in the conference, not to mention those at the top right now,” one source told Fastbreak. “I’ll say this, those so-called ‘rumors’ out there talking about the Bulls potentially tearing everything apart. There is movement to these talks and the Bulls are actively evaluating themselves and all of their options both to add and move Talent ahead of the deadline.”

With the way the team has been playing so far, and how outclassed they are in the East, a rebuild very likely is indeed the best option available to this franchise.

What could have been a rather fun era in the pages of the Chicago Bulls may need to come to an immature end.

What is the latest on Lonzo Ball?

It has been a long, long time since Lonzo Ball was seen on an NBA floor since he had to come off it during the middle of last season.

His injury was initially said to be a bone bruise. But it evolved into a multitude of different things pretty soon after that.

Fast forward to the present day, and the man has had 2 surgeries on his knee, and Doctors still aren’t sure what is going on.

And as for his return to the NBA… well, here is the only thing that is known about.

Woj: “There are no guarantees, I’m told, that [Lonzo Ball] plays at all this season. He’s rehabbing that knee now, he still has some pain in it.”#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/2pIuweg89i — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) December 15, 2022

Get well soon, Zo.

