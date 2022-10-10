NBA Insider Reveals New Jae Crowder Update

It is obvious that Jae Crowder has played his last game for the Phoenix Suns.

While Crowder was quite good for the team last season (9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists), Phoenix decided that they wanted to trade him away and Crowder has stayed away as the front office attempts to find a new home for him.

It’s been radio silent on the Crowder front for a few weeks now, but we are getting more news about a possible suitor for him.

Eastern Conference contender emerges as interested suitor for Suns’ Jae Crowder: pic.twitter.com/oxw12tvnUt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2022

Shams Charania is reporting that the Atlanta Hawks are emerging as a potential team for Crowder.

Apparently, the Hawks envision Crowder playing alongside their new big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.

Both teams have been talking about a possible deal lately, but nothing has come to fruition.

Is it just a matter of time before Crowder packs his bags and heads to Atlanta?

Crowder Crossing The Country

It’s a little surprising that a deal for Crowder wasn’t revealed right after it was reported that he would leave Phoenix.

He’s a very talented player in many ways, with the ability to defend and grab rebounds as well as shoot effectively too – and he does it all with pizzazz and personality.

Crowder is the type of player who can make life painful for many teams because he is persistent and capable from both sides of the floor.

He started in all 67 games last season for the Suns, showing that he’s a primetime player ready to be a crucial part of a team.

On paper, he looks like a good fit for the Hawks, who are hoping to really build upon their busy offseason and become a true force in the East.

Crowder wasn’t able to win a Finals with the Suns – can he do it with the Hawks?