NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley

Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.

As a result of his poor year with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook has frequently been mentioned in trade rumors and trade scenarios over the course of this summer. Perhaps it will be beneficial for both Westbrook and the Lakers to some extent.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Move Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley

While the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on their primary trade target in Kyrie Irving, there are definitely moves that they can make to improve that involve Russell Westbrook. They also have first-round picks that they can attach to a deal as draft compensation.

NBA Insider Jeff Zillgitt has recently revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially move Russell Westbrook and one of their future first-round picks to get Utah Jazz Veteran Mike Conley.

There will be some chatter about a Westbrook/first-rounder for Conley, but Conley’s deal is through 2023-24, albeit partially guaranteed. Clarkson has a player option for 2023-24.

Mike Conley would likely be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a good shooter, playmaker, and ballhandler who knows how to play a complementary role as a No. 3 options on the Offensive end. That is the perfect type of player to put next to two high-usage stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It was recently revealed that the Utah Jazz are engaged in trade talks surrounding a lot of veteran players on their roster. Mike Conley was one of the mentioned names, alongside Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz are, according to sources, also engaged in trade conversations around some remaining pieces, namely Veterans forward Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Mike Conley and guard Jordan Clarkson. But, with Mitchell now in Cleveland and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, the franchise has officially turned the page on that era. For the Jazz, it’s all about how to begin a new chapter they hope can possibly lead to a title.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a move that helps them improve the roster. There are multiple options out there, but the Mike Conley trade is definitely one of the better ones.

Obviously, there’s still a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers end up keeping Russell Westbrook into the season rather than moving him. However, they are clearly attempting to trade him, and we’ll see if they are successful in doing so.

