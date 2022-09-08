NBA Insider Reveals Intriguing Mavericks Extension

When most people think about the Dallas Mavericks, they think about Luka Doncic.

No one can blame you for that: Doncic is an Absolute Monster and easily the most important guy on the roster.

But he isn’t the only man on the team – in fact, the Mavs have a few powerful players who make their success possible.

And one of them just signed an extension.

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2022

Shams Charania is reporting that the Mavs are finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Maxi Kleber, the German forward who has been with the team for five years now.

Kleber was entering the final year of his deal.

They might be a member of the team as they finally reach their biggest goal yet: the NBA Finals.

Maxi On The Mavs

During his time with the Mavs, Kleber averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Over the years, he has become a powerful part of the bench and brings some clutch performances to Dallas.

Lately, he has been trying to perfect his three-point shot, with varying degrees of success.

It is obvious that the Mavericks are going to keep relying on Kleber in the years ahead as Doncic only grows as a team leader and the Squad makes another run at the Western Conference Finals.

The team surprised and impressed millions last season when they took out the Phoenix Suns in the semis and then met the Golden State Warriors in the WCF.

They obviously want to do that again and it’ll mean relying on superstars such as Doncic and lesser-known talents like Kleber.

With Jalen Brunson now gone, the entire roster might see new duties and responsibilities.

It makes you wonder what the new season will be like for Kleber.